Viola Pettica, 100, died at home Friday, August 14, 2020. Viola was born in Schenectady to the late Antonio and Chiara (Carrie) Marocco Petrozzi. Viola lived in Sora, Italy from 1930 until 1937. Upon her return to Schenectady she went on to graduate from the former Nott Terrace High School and Maria College. Early in her career she worked as a nurse for Drs. Joseph and Michael Slovak. After raising her family, Viola worked as a real estate broker for 55 years and was still working at the age of 98. She retired in 2018 from the Berkshire Hathaway. Viola was predeceased by her husband, John A. Pettica, Sr., who died in 2000 and her daughter, Christine Festine, two brothers, Arthur and Edward Petrozzi. She is survived by two sons, John (Lorraine) Pettica and Michael (Josephine) Pettica, six grandchildren, Catherine and Laura Festine, Catherine Moryl, Zayda Chiara and Maximiliano Joseph Pettica and Courtney Laczko, two nephews, Arthur and Edward Petrozzi. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated Thursday, August 20 at 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church. There will be no calling hours. Burial will be in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. The family wishes to thank Community Hospice and All Metro Health Services for the compassionate care they provided. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice.