Violette Joachim-Hann, loving devoted mother and wife, passed away on August 28, 2019 at the age of 57, from complications of endometrial cancer. Violette was born on June 29, 1962 in Gostynin, Poland. The first child of Richard Joachim, and Donna Parzych Joachim. The family emigrated to the United States in 1965 and settled in Schenectady, NY. Violette attended St. Adalbert's Parochial School and graduated from Mont Pleasant High School. She earned a degree in business from SUNY SCC and subsequently studied at the Jagellonian University in Krakow, Poland. There she met her husband of thirty years and they were married on July 8, 1989 at St. Ann's Church in Krakow. The couple resided in Krakow for many years. Upon the birth of their son Jakub, they returned to Schenectady, NY where Violette worked as a Developmental Aide and Assistant Director of a group home for the disabled. Most recently, the family settled in Ann Arbor, MI. Violette is survived by her parents, Richard and Donna, her sister, Joanna, her brother, Adam, her son, Jakub, and husband, Robert, as well as a niece, two nephews, a great-niece, many cousins, aunts and uncles, and her faithful canine companion, Winston. God be with you Violette. We will always love you and cherish your memory. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019, from 12 to 1:30 p.m. at the DeLegge Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, at 2 p.m. at the Church of St. Adalbert. Interment will be in St. Adalbert Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Church of St. Adalbert, 550 Lansing St., Schenectady, NY 12303. You may visit deleggefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 12, 2019