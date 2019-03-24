As the rest of the world welcomed the first day of spring, this March 20, 2019, the Pangburn family surrounded and embraced Virgil, in his final moments on earth as he died at Albany Medical Center, bringing him peace from the ravages of Pulmonary Fibrosis. Born in Catskill on February 10, 1948 to Ida (Lennon) and William A. Pangburn, Virgil was welcomed with loving hearts into the home of Gladys and Oscar Loucks who fostered his care and warmly raised him as their own. Virgil graduated form Middleburgh Central School and proudly served in the United States Army from 1968 to 1970, during the Vietnam War. Not only did he find the warmth and comfort of home upon his return, he also found feelings within his heart for a beautiful young lady he had known his entire life. Time spent together became more frequent until on October 31, 1973, Caroline (Loucks) and Virgil were married, a friendship and love affair that would span over 45 years, bringing with it a beautiful family and lasting memories. Instilled with a strong work ethic that started while still in school, Virgil was able to obtain a position with the Schoharie County Department of Public Works and over 40 years, rise to the position of Deputy Commissioner, earning the respect of his colleagues and lasting friendships with his gentle nature and warm smile. Virgil's spirit will long be remembered by his Sunday night bowling league, his favorite rod, reel and tackle box awaiting his talents to capture the big one, also around the campfire on camping trips or hearing him cheer on his favorite NASCAR driver and for the Yankees and also by many boys, now grown, that he coached in Little League. Virgil was preceded in death by both of his biological parents, his foster parents and his father-in-law, Clarence Loucks. Cherishing his life and spirit forever are his wife: Caroline Pangburn of Middleburgh, sons: Robert (Jodi) Pangburn of New Market, AL, Andrew (Tina) Pangburn of Middleburgh; granddaughter: Gabrielle Pangburn of Fayetteville, NC; step-grandchildren: Jeremy Cook, Hallie Gott, Amanda (Dustin) Gott-Parris, Liam Cook, Nolynn Gott, Tyce Parris, Malichi Parris, Skylar Parris; mother-in-law: Mary Loucks of Middleburgh and many friends. A memorial service, with Military Honors, will be held on Monday, March 25 at 7:00 p.m. at Coltrain Funeral Home, LLC, 134 River Street, Middleburgh. All are invited to visit with Virgil's family from 6:00-7:00 p.m., prior to the service. Virgil's family requests memorials in his honor be sent to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, Il 60611 Please visit www.coltrainfuneralhome.com to share online condolences with Virgil's family. Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary