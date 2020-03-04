The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
9 Glenridge Rd
Glenville, NY 12302
(518) 399-1630
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
9 Glenridge Rd
Glenville, NY 12302
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Church of Immaculate Conception
400 Saratoga Rd.
Glenville , NY
View Map

Virginia A. (Nagy) Hinds

Virginia A. (Nagy) Hinds Obituary
Virginia A. (Ginny) Hinds, 86, passed peacefully on February 29, 2020 after a brief illness with her loving family by her side. Born in Troy, NY on March 3, 1933, she was the daughter of the late John C. and Gertrude E. (Friesinger) Thompson. A 1950 graduate of Catholic Central High school, she married the late Emerick Nagy in 1953 and raised six children in Glenville, NY. She later married Paul L Hinds adding three bonus children and made a home in Raleigh, NC for 23 years. Ginny and Paul were intensely immersed in the Raleigh Lions Club, volunteering their time to the club's mission of employing Raleigh's disabled population in the manufacture of eyeglasses for Raleigh's less fortunate citizens. Ginny worked as a librarian at the Albany State University library. She had a quick wit that gave energy to any conversation she was a part of. She enjoyed sewing, making clothes for her many grandchildren and great grandchildren, watching Jeopardy and the horses at Saratoga. In addition to her parents and late husbands, Ginny was predeceased by her siblings John Thompson III, Gertrude Quinones (Magin) and Elizabeth Muhlig as well as her son in law, Raymond Kirsten and Paul's daughter Carolyn Lindsey and her great grandson, Michael Lindsey. Ginny is survived by children Charles (Katherine) Nagy, John (Karen) Nagy, Susan (Lauris) Petersen, Virginia Street, Catherine (Kevin) Petersen and Mary (Raymond) Kirsten as well her siblings Maryrose Thompson and Michael (Alba) Thompson, Paul's children Paul (Marjorie) Hinds Jr. and Timothy (Jeanne) Hinds, 29 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. Calling hours will be held at the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Road, Glenville on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at the Church of Immaculate Conception, 400 Saratoga Rd., Glenville on Friday, March 6th at 10 a.m. A procession to St. Mary's Cemetery in Waterford will follow the Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your local Lions Club chapter or a charity of your choosing. Online condolences may be made at glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 4, 2020
