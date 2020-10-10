Virginia (Ginny) Tarallo, 92, passed away peacefully at home with her family on October 6th, 2020. Born in Castorland, NY in 1927, Ginny was the daughter of the late Edward and Philomena Monnat. Ginny graduated from Lowville Academy and Boston University. Early on she developed a love of the outdoors and worked as a swimming instructor and life guard. Ginny taught physical education in Massachusetts and New York for over 30 years, retiring from the Schenectady school district. After retirement she was a realtor for several years. Ginny enjoyed being with her family and spending time at Lake Brantingham. Ginny was a lifelong Yankee fan. She was a parishioner of St. Gabriel the Archangel parish. She was predeceased by her husband of 42 years John Tarallo, sister Margery (Frederick) Webster, sister Uretta Monnat, brother Adrian (Margaret) Monnat, and brother Edward (Nina) Monnat. She is survived by her daughter Bethany (Kevin) Readdean of Guilderland; two grandchildren, Timothy and Sarah Readdean, sisters in law, Mary Angerame and Ruth Tarallo and many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, October 12th at 11:30 a.m. at St. Gabriel's Church in Rotterdam. Masks and social distancing will be required. Ginny will be laid to rest next to her husband at St. Stephen's Cemetery in Croghan, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to St. Gabriel's Church, 3040 Hamburg St., Schenectady, NY 12306. To share condolences online, visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com
.