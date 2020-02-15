|
Virginia "Ginger" Comstock died on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at our Lady of Mercy Life Center in Guilderland, NY after peacefully celebrating her 98th birthday with family. Ginger had an artistic flair with pen and ink sketches, oil and watercolor paintings and working with concrete. She enjoyed her gardens and the outdoors, especially the Adirondacks. She fished in many lakes and streams, and canoed in 40 states. She was the family historian including documenting a family branch back to the Mayflower. She loved to watch and play many sports. She was a die-hard Yankee fan and a "pitching coach" to several generations of ballplayers. Ginger grew up in Croton-on-Hudson, NY, graduated from Croton-Harmon High School in 1940, and became the co-owner and operator of the Westchester Plating Company in Croton-on- Hudson, NY with a self-imposed retirement in 1968. She was active member and contributor to the Croton-on–Hudson Historical Society. Ginger married her high school sweetheart Ronald Comstock. They worked and traveled together for over 50 years, until his passing. Ginger is survived by her son, Ronald N. Comstock (Barbara) and her grandchildren, Ronald, Bradley and Glenn (Christina) Comstock. A Celebration of Ginger's Life will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank the staff at Our Lady of Mercy Life Center for their compassionate care over the last four years. View and leave messages on Virginia's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 15, 2020