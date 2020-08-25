Virginia Glamm

Mrs. Virginia L. "Jeanie" Marrone Glamm, 95, of State Highway 30, Perth, NY, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 22, 2020 following a brief illness. A lifelong area resident, Virginia graduated from the former Wilbur H. Lynch High School. She worked as a seamstress, a waitress and owned her own beauty shop. She and her husband Richard also owned and operated The Welcome Inn for many years until their retirement. She was predeceased by her beloved son, Marc Anthony Marino in 2004, who Dick and Virginia cared for with great pride and admiration. Survivors include her husband of 47 years, Richard Glamm; her children, Janet (Bernie) Traver, Carolyn Marino and Charles (Lynda) Marino, Jr.; five grandchildren, Holly Traver, Sara Traver, Crystal (Dan) Quatrini, Olivia Marino Myers, and Emily Marino (James Phillip); nine great grandchildren, Gianna, Lucca, Odin, Kodi, Sierra, Riley, Mason, Charles and Vivienne; several nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19, services are private and at the convenience of the family. Burial will take place in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Amsterdam. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Marc Anthony Marino Scholarship Fund c/o FMCC Foundation, 2805 State Highway 67, Johnstown, NY 12095. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Betz, Rossi & Bellinger Family Funeral Home, 171 Guy Park Avenue, Amsterdam. Please visit the online memorial at www.brbsfuneral.com