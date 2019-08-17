|
|
Virginia H. Walters, 95, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at the Baptist Nursing Home, after a long illness. A lifelong resident of Schenectady, she was born on February 25, 1924 to Chester and Helena (Platt) Pokrzywnicki. Virginia attended schools in Schenectady, graduating from Mont Pleasant High School in 1941. She then attended Albany Business College, graduating with a Secretarial Degree. In her earlier years she worked for the Union National Bank, and later moved on the become Executive Secretary of Allied Dairies, a merger of her father's Pleasant Valley Dairy with several other local dairies. She later worked for Schenectady County, initially in the Welfare Department, the the Highway Department, as a payroll clerk, until her retirement in 1965. After retirement she started a second career in community service as a member of Catholic Charities and with the St. Clare's Hospital Auxilliary, serving as a Board Treasurer, as well as actively volunteering for hospital duties. For many years she was one of the friendly faces at the hospital's reception desk. Virginia was a communicant of St. Luke's Church where she was also a member of the Rosary Society, Ladies of Charity, and Martha's Ministry. In 1946 Virginia married Alfred H. Walters, owner of the Walters Air Conditioning Company. Alfred passed away in 1984 after a brief illness. She was predeceased by her only brother, Edward Pokrzywnicki, and her sole sister and best friend, Genevieve "Jean" Symeon, who passed away in 2010. She leaves behind her two loving sons, Jack A. Walters of Warwick NY, and Lee C. Walters of Clifton Park, as well as daughter-in-law, Linda Cromme Walters, Jack's wife. She is also survived by cherished niece, Pamela Franklin Guerra of Shrub Oak, NY and nephews, Ronald Symeon of Glenville, Richard Polk (Godson) of Florida, and Gerald Symeon of Tennessee. Calling hours will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019, from 12 to 1 p.m. at St. Luke's Church, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m. Interment will be in St. Adalbert Cemetery. The family would like to offer thanks and appreciation to all the caregivers who helped Virginia during the difficult times. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke's Building Fund, 1241 State St., Schenectady, NY 12304. You may visit deleggefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 17, 2019