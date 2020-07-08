Virginia I. Schaperkotter, 87, formerly of Driftwood Apartments in Schoharie, passed away Saturday, July 4th at the Ellis Residential and Rehabilitation Center in Schenectady where she had resided since 2018. Virginia was born October 24, 1932 in Duanesburg, NY a daughter of Charles and Savina (Best) Schram (Miller). Virginia graduated from the former Cobleskill High School, class of 1951 and later, worked in sales at the former Wohl's Department Store in Cobleskill and the Label Shopper. She also enjoyed being a homemaker and raising her poodles; Tammy and Bambi. She married John Schaperkotter on September 7, 1959. He predeceased her on October 1, 1970. Virginia is survived by her siblings, Jane King, Ramona Whitbeck and Jean Face. Other than her husband, Virginia was predeceased by a daughter, Helen LuAnn, and her siblings, William Schrom, Fred Schram, Charles Schram, David Miller, Alice Williams and Betty Giglio. A private service will be held for immediate family members with interment in the Old Stone Fort Cemetery, Schoharie. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Virginia to the Animal Shelter of Schoharie Valley, PO Box 40, Howes Cave, NY 12092. The Langan Funeral Home of Schoharie and the Robert A. Guffin Funeral Home of Cobleskill are assisting the family. Please visit www.langanfuneralhome.com
