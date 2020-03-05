Home

Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
6:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Virginia Jayne Rehak

Virginia Jayne Rehak Obituary
Virginia Jayne Rehak, age 98, of Maumee, formerly of Schenectady, New York, passed away March 3, 2020 at Lakes of Monclova. Jayne was born April 3, 1921. She and her husband enjoyed traveling to visit family. Jayne enjoyed tending to her flower and vegetable gardens and being in the outdoors. She will be remembered for her spunkiness, sweet tooth, big heart and her famous quotes of "You's da boss" and "Don't take any wooden nickles". In addition to her parents, Jayne was also preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, George Rehak and daughter, Shirley Gray. Left to cherish her memory are her; son-in-law, Mike Gray, grandchildren; Teri (Angie Ramsey) Gray, Jodi (Tim) Manton and Lori Gray, great grandchildren; Conner, Nicholas, Courtney, Breanna, Rikki, Sierra and Hannah, great-great-grandchild, Kaiser. The family would like to give a special thank you to all the staff and caregivers at Lakes of Monclova for all of the love and care provided to Grannie over the last several years. The family will receive guests Friday, March 6, 2020 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900). Burial will be privately held at Toledo Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Jayne's memory. To leave a special message for Jayne's family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 5, 2020
