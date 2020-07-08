Virginia Josephine O'Brien, 101, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at the Glendale Home. Born in Schenectady, she was the daughter of the late Lucas and Josephine (Knowlton) Layman and was a lifelong area resident. She attended local schools, graduating from the former Scotia High School and Spencer Business Institute. Virginia was employed with General Electric for a short time before meeting the love of her life, the late Richard E. O'Brien. The couple married on July 27, 1939 and enjoyed many wonderful years together until Richard's passing in 1983. Virginia enjoyed spending summers at the family's camp on Sacandaga Lake. She was an avid reader and loved to garden. She could often be found on her front porch enjoying the beautiful flowers she had planted. Virginia had a special place in her heart for animals and over the years welcomed many cats, dogs and even a few parrots into her home. In addition to her parents and her husband, Virginia was predeceased by her brother, Donald Layman. Survivors include her children, Patricia O'Brien of Glenville, Janis O'Brien Quesnel and her husband Gary of Glenville and Richard O'Brien and his wife Joan of Scotia; three grandchildren, Sean O'Brien, Scott P. Quesnel (Kimberly) and Melissa E. Quesnel (Devin LeMoine), and two great grandchildren, Ava and Levi Quesnel. Funeral services will be held Thursday at 12pm at The White Funeral Home, 264 N. Ballston Ave., Scotia. The family will receive relatives and friends Thursday 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Park Cemetery, Scotia. Memorial donations in Virginia's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Animal Protective Foundation (APF), 53 Maple Ave, Scotia, NY 12302. To express condolences and for more information, please visit sbfuneralhome.com
.