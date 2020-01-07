The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
9 Glenridge Rd
Glenville, NY 12302
(518) 399-1630
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
9 Glenridge Rd
Glenville, NY 12302
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
12:00 PM
Burnt Hills United Methodist Church
816 NY-50
Burnt Hills, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Kelton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia (Dykeman) Kelton


1922 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia (Dykeman) Kelton Obituary
Virginia (Dykeman) Kelton, 97, passed away on January 6, 2020 at her home. Born July 25, 1922 in Schenectady she was the daughter of the late Cleveland and Anna (Sprague) Dykeman. Virginia graduated from Scotia High School in 1940. She married her late husband Durward in 1948. In 1960 the family moved to Tarrytown, NY, where her husband worked for the Rockefeller Estate for 28 years. Virginia worked for an independent insurance agency for 25 years. Upon retiring, they returned to the area and settled in Glenville. She was an active member of the Burnt Hills United Methodist Church, especially the annual Lord's Acre Fair and a member of the Lakehill Crafters. Her Hobbies were sewing and crafts. Virginia is survived by her daughter, Susan West of Bethel, CT, granddaughter, Erica (Allan) Zabrecky of Brookfield, CT, and grandson Bryan West of Bethel, CT. Also survived by great-granddaughters, Ashlynn and Aria Zabrecky and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by five brothers, Claude, Edward, Ernest, Floyd and Richard Dykeman and two sisters, Ruth Palen and Dorothy Clock. Calling hours for Virginia will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Road, Glenville. A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 12 p.m. at the Burnt Hills United Methodist Church, 816 NY-50, Burnt Hills, NY 12027. Burial will follow at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Virginia's name may be made to the Burnt Hills United Methodist Church 816 NY-50, Burnt Hills, NY 12027 or to the Joan Nicole Prince Home, 22 Glenview Dr, Scotia, NY 12302. Online condolences, www.glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now