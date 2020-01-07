|
|
Virginia (Dykeman) Kelton, 97, passed away on January 6, 2020 at her home. Born July 25, 1922 in Schenectady she was the daughter of the late Cleveland and Anna (Sprague) Dykeman. Virginia graduated from Scotia High School in 1940. She married her late husband Durward in 1948. In 1960 the family moved to Tarrytown, NY, where her husband worked for the Rockefeller Estate for 28 years. Virginia worked for an independent insurance agency for 25 years. Upon retiring, they returned to the area and settled in Glenville. She was an active member of the Burnt Hills United Methodist Church, especially the annual Lord's Acre Fair and a member of the Lakehill Crafters. Her Hobbies were sewing and crafts. Virginia is survived by her daughter, Susan West of Bethel, CT, granddaughter, Erica (Allan) Zabrecky of Brookfield, CT, and grandson Bryan West of Bethel, CT. Also survived by great-granddaughters, Ashlynn and Aria Zabrecky and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by five brothers, Claude, Edward, Ernest, Floyd and Richard Dykeman and two sisters, Ruth Palen and Dorothy Clock. Calling hours for Virginia will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Road, Glenville. A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 12 p.m. at the Burnt Hills United Methodist Church, 816 NY-50, Burnt Hills, NY 12027. Burial will follow at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Virginia's name may be made to the Burnt Hills United Methodist Church 816 NY-50, Burnt Hills, NY 12027 or to the Joan Nicole Prince Home, 22 Glenview Dr, Scotia, NY 12302. Online condolences, www.glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 7, 2020