New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
View Map
Service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
View Map
Virginia L. (Ginny) Stoddard


1940 - 2019
Virginia L. (Ginny) Stoddard Obituary
On Sunday morning, November 24, 2019, Ginny went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Ginny was born May 8, 1940 in Albany, New York. She was the daughter of the late John Stephen Spiak and Rosalie Sweet Spiak. She is survived by her brother, Stephen (Winnie) Stoddard; and her three children, Diana McFarland, David (Mindy) Lumpkin, and D.J. (Michael) Szymanski; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a niece; many dear friends and her Church Family. Ginny worked in several parts of the country, including Florida, Massachusetts, and California, but returned to Albany in later years. She enjoyed singing in the church choir. She was a voracious reader and very much enjoyed knitting, creating her own patterns which always included a cable in the design. Services will be held Monday, December 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Albany, NY 12205. Calling hours will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. prior to services. Interment will be held at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Donations in Ginny's memory may be made to Lighthouse Baptist Church, 2919 W. Lydius St., Schenectady, NY 12303.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 1, 2019
