Virginia M. Bolton, of Eugene Drive, passed away on August 6, 2019 at Ellis Hospital. She was 92. Born in Albany at the Brady Hospital on January 27, 1927, daughter of the late Frank and Margaret (Dibble) Conroe. She is the wife of the late Robert John Bolton, Jr. whom passed away in 1986. She graduated from Middleburgh High School and attended Albany Business College. She worked at General Electric and retired from Mohonasen Central School District where she worked in the Guidance Office and Bradt Library. She is an original member of St. Gabriel the Archangel Church and a member of the Women's Club, her Patron Saint was St. Jude. Virginia was a witness of kindness and teacher of charity, salt of faith. She was a founding member of the first quilting club in Rotterdam and made many beautiful quilts which she shared with others. She attended the Master Gardening Program with her dear friend Ruth Townsend. She is survived by her Son, Robert J. Bolton III of Port Orange, FL, her daughters, Patricia (David) Reger of Rotterdam and Mary Anne Bolton of Gloversville, her cherished grandchildren, Dylan Reger (Fiancée Alexa Tumbarello) of Oneonta, Dustin Reger of Rotterdam, Amanda (Paul) Galliaone, Cheryl (Nicholas) DiNovo and Robert J. Bolton IV all of Schenectady. Also survived by five great-grandchildren and her longtime feline companion, Greylock. Relatives and friends may visit from 9 to 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 13 at St. Gabriel the Archangel Church, 3040 Hamburg St., Schenectady, NY 12303. Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. in the church with burial to follow in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. Kindly consider a donation to the Cornell Coopertive Extension, Master Gardener Program, Roots and Wisdom or the Woodlawn Public Library Children's Program. Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Inc., Schenectady. Online remembrances may be made at www.jonesfh.net.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 9, 2019