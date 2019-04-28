The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
Daly Funeral Home Inc. - Schenectady
242 McClellan Street
Schenectady, NY 12304
(518) 374-1600
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
9:30 AM
Daly Funeral Home Inc. - Schenectady
242 McClellan Street
Schenectady, NY 12304
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
Lafayette St.
Schenectady, NY
Virginia M. Wickham, 95 formerly of Schenectady, died Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Oak Hill Hospital, Brooksville, Fla. She is survived by five daughters Ginger (Chuck Barbara), Kathleen (Jon) Korniak, Nancy Bennett, Joy (Richard) Lestage and Janis (Jeffrey) Wormuth; 15 grandchildren and 21 Great grandchildren. Funeral service Saturday morning 9:30 a.m. from the Daly Funeral Home ,Inc. 242 McClellan St. and 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church ( Lafayette St. Schenectady, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. A calling hour will be held 8:30 to 9:30 at the funeral home. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Schenectady. A full obituary will be in the Gazette later this week. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dalyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 28, 2019
