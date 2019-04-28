|
Virginia M. Wickham, 95 formerly of Schenectady, died Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Oak Hill Hospital, Brooksville, Fla. She is survived by five daughters Ginger (Chuck Barbara), Kathleen (Jon) Korniak, Nancy Bennett, Joy (Richard) Lestage and Janis (Jeffrey) Wormuth; 15 grandchildren and 21 Great grandchildren. Funeral service Saturday morning 9:30 a.m. from the Daly Funeral Home ,Inc. 242 McClellan St. and 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church ( Lafayette St. Schenectady, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. A calling hour will be held 8:30 to 9:30 at the funeral home. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Schenectady. A full obituary will be in the Gazette later this week. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dalyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 28, 2019