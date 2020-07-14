Virginia M. Romleski, 91, of Schenectady passed away peacefully with the love of her family by her side on July 11, 2020. Born in Schenectady, she was the daughter of the late Alexander and Matilda (DellaVilla) De Marzio. After graduating from Mont Pleasant High School, she worked at General Electric Company when she met the love of her life, Cyril H. Romleski; they were married in 1957. Virginia (Ginny) could often be seen working side by side with her husband, Cyril (Zeke) at his State Farm Insurance Office until his sudden passing in 1984. To continue her memory are her loving children, Cyril and Celeste (Mimi) Romleski. Virginia was a spiritual, caring and nurturing individual. She put her children and loved ones first; She was a strong female figure to her many friends and family. She met her struggles in life armed with the spiritual guidance of Jesus Christ, her Lord and Savior. Virginia was also a lover of animals. Virginia tended to her gardens, where she found peace and beauty. She was a talented artist, she created many drawings over her lifetime. She loved to play on her Antique Esteg Organ (pump organ). Ginny enjoyed tennis and biking. An annual bike trip to Amsterdam was indeed an event full of fun and laughs. 'Aunt' (as she is so adoringly referred) was the closest to a second mother to her nieces and nephews as one could possibly be. She had many 'children'. Many sleepovers entailed flipping pancakes in her kitchen. One morning proved especially entertaining when a rogue pancake stuck to the ceiling - a memory forever cherished. Virginia was predeceased by her sisters in-law, Helen De Marzio, Mary (Arthur "Doc") Cushing, Geraldine (Stanley) Kerbelis; beloved nephew, Joseph Kerbelis. Virginia is survived by beloved siblings, Lou De Marzio and Marlene (Louis "Chick" Mangino); and her cherished nieces and nephews, LouAnn Aceto, Laureen Skala, Mark De Marzio, Peter De Marzio, Michael Mangino, Gregory Mangino, Lisa Mangino, Kim DeMasi; and Mary Kerbelis; as well as many great nieces and nephews. The family is eternally grateful for the unending loyal friendship and help shown by friend/neighbor, Erika Scott. The family also thanks the comfort and love given by caretaker, Rosemarie Coleman. Calling hours will be held at the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Rd. on Thursday, July 16th from 5 to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John the Evangelist Church in Schenectady on Friday, July 17th at 11 a.m. Burial at St. Anthony's cemetery will follow Mass. Please note that we require mourners to wear face masks and COVID-19 safety guidelines will be enforced. Memorial contributions may be made at Cerebral Palsy Foundation, 3 COLUMBUS CIRCLE -- 15TH FLOOR NEW YORK, NY 10019 or Center for Disability Services, 314 South Manning Boulevard, Albany, NY 12208. Online condolences may be made at glenvillefuneralhome.com
