Virginia R. (Jean) Whitcomb


1928 - 2020
Virginia R. (Jean) Whitcomb Obituary
Virginia (Jean) R. Whitcomb, 92, of Colonie, passed away on Sunday March 22, 2020 at the Daughters of Sarah Nursing Home after a brief illness. She was born in Schenectady and was the daughter of the late Orville and Ruth Dykeman Palen. Jean was predeceased by her husband Arnold (Sy) K. Whitcomb in 1976. At the request of her late Uncle Floyd Dykeman, she began working at the former Englert's Motor Sales while still attending Mont Pleasant High School. This is where she met her husband, Sy and where she worked off and on for the next 25 years, even as Englert's became the former Schenectady Chrysler-Plymouth. Jean eventually left to work closer to home, first at Sears Catalog and then Albany Savings Bank. She retired from the bank in 1996. Jean was a longtime member of Pine Grove United Methodist Church and the Thunder Rd. Seniors She was devoted to her family and will be dearly missed. She is the beloved mother of Sharon (Jonathan) Morris, Arnold (Nancy) Whitcomb and Neal Whitcomb. Jean is the grandmother of Danielle, Michael and Matthew Whitcomb, Robyn Torres (Karen), Sarah, Nathan, Rose, Jean, Andrew and Elisabeth Morris; and Jocelyn Whitcomb. Jean is also survived by 5 great grandchildren. She is the longtime companion of John Pouch. Funeral services will be private. Interment will be in Memory Gardens. In recognition of the wonderful care and ministry offered to Jean by Rev. Charlie Muller, please consider memorial contributions JC Club, (www.jcclubalbany.com) 498 1st Street, Albany, NY 12206. To leave a message of condolence for the family, visit www.CannonFuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 29, 2020
