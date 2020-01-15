|
Virginia (Rescelo) Tariello, 96, passed away peacefully at home Jan. 12, 2020. She was born Dec. 1, 1923 to her late loving parents Rocco and Antoinette Rescelo Sr. She worked at GE for many years only leaving there to work for St. Clare's Hospital for almost 30 years, retiring at the age of 88. She was a member of St. Luke's Church, and enjoyed her prayer group and her weekly seniors day with her many wonderful friends. Virginia was a very caring, and hardworking mother, who loved her family. She was predeceased by her husband, Albert P. Tariello, sister, Gloria Dicarlo and brother, Rocco Rescelo Jr. (Chickie). She is survived by her son, Albert Tariello and sister-in-law, Dorothy Tariello. Several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Friday, January 17, at 8:15 a.m. from the DeLegge Funeral Home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial 9 a.m. at St. Luke's Church. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the DeLegge Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to EWTN Mother Angelica, 5817 Old Leeds Rd., Irondale, Alabama 35240 or the Animal Protective Foundation. For flowers and condolences, you may visit deleggefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 15, 2020