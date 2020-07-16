1/2
Virginio (Gene) Bianchi
1934 - 2020
Virginio (Gene) Bianchi, 86, a longtime resident of Schenectady passed into eternal rest on Monday, July 13, 2020. Gene was born to Antonio and Maria (Rea) Bianchi on July 12, 1934, in the town of Fontechiari, Frosinone, Italy, about 75 miles southeast of Rome. The family immigrated to the United States when he was 13. Even as a young man Gene expressed his desire to strive for excellence and make a positive difference in the world. He worked with commitment, skill, and love to realize that dream for his family, friends, and for himself. Gene graduated from Vocational High School in Schenectady. He continued his lifelong search for knowledge, attending many night classes at SCCC. Gene studied at the Schenectady Conservatory of Music. His lifelong passion and pursuit of music included a 22-year commitment as first violin for the Union College Orchestra as well as first violin for the Clifton Park Senior Citizens Orchestra. He also mastered the mandolin and was known for enlivening many family events with his take on traditional Italian classics. Gene honorably served 6 years in the US Army and US Army Reserves. Gene was a master stone mason, a licensed general contractor in New York and Florida and a member of the Schenectady Board of Realtors. As a member of the International Masonry Union and Brick Layers and Allied Craftsmen Local 2 Masonry Union, he took great pride in his skills and applied them to several important landmarks. The State Capitol Building and its "Million Dollar Staircase"; the D & H Building in Albany; the Empire State Plaza; and the Martin Van Buren National Historic Site in Kinderhook, all benefitted from his expertise. Gene is survived by Luigia (Gina) Panetta Bianchi, his loving wife of 62 years; his two children, Dr. Gino Bianchi (and his fiancé, Katherine Detrick), and Mariateresa Bianchi; grandchildren, Luke and Julia Nagle; his siblings, Dante (Viviana) Bianchi and Lucia Bianchi; several nieces, nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10 a.m. at St. Anthony's Church, 331 Seward Place. Entombment in the family mausoleum at St. Anthony's Cemetery, Glenville, will follow. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at St. Anthony's Church.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Calling hours
08:00 - 10:00 AM
St. Anthony's Church
JUL
18
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Anthony's Church
Funeral services provided by
Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home
501 Union St
Schenectady, NY 12305
518-374-0854
