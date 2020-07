Virginio (Gene) Bianchi, 86, a longtime resident of Schenectady passed into eternal rest on Monday, July 13, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10 a.m. at St. Anthony's Church, 331 Seward Place. Entombment in the family mausoleum at St. Anthony's Cemetery, Glenville, will follow. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at St. Anthony's Church.