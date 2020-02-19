|
Vito Ottati, 89, of Willow Court, Amsterdam, formerly of County Highway 107, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Mountain Valley Hospice in Gloversville, NY after a long bout with cancer. Born in Amsterdam, NY on January 9, 1931, he was one of nine children of the late Anthony and Carmella Petrosino Ottati.` Vito received his education in the Amsterdam school system and was a graduate of Wilbur H. Lynch Senior High School, class of 1948. Vito earned college degrees from Hudson Valley Community College, SUNY Oswego and his Masters Degree from SUNY Albany. He was employed by the Greater Amsterdam School District for 33 years, where he was an Industrial Arts Teacher and subsequently became Administrator for the school district. Vito was an honorably discharged United States Navy veteran, serving from 1948 to 1952. Vito was a member of the Benevolent Protective Order of Elks Lodge# 101, Amsterdam, Amsterdam Retired Teachers Association; NY State retired Teachers, Broadalbin Knights of Columbus the Mount Carmel Seniors in Amsterdam, and the Broadalbin Seniors. Vito was a parishioner and communicant of St. Joseph's Church in Broadalbin. Vito is survived by his wife, Patricia Pecelonis Ottati who he married June 17, 1956 and would have been married 64 years. Together they raised 2 children, one daughter, Michele Donnelly (Michael) of Huntington, NY; and Anthony C. Ottati (Deceased), his pride and joy, grandson, Brian Donnelly of Huntington, one sister, Sophie Picciocca (104 years old), one brother, James D. "Jerry" Ottati (Tina) all of Amsterdam. Many nieces and nephews also survive. Vito was also predeceased by six sisters, Rafael Greco, Margaret DeRocco, Frances Genatempo, Jennie Greco, Grace Foster and Fanny Ottati. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial, which will be celebrated Saturday morning February 22, 2020 at 10:30 at St. Joseph's Church, 7 North Street, Broadalbin, NY. Calling hours are Friday, February, 21, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Riley Mortuary, Inc., 110 Division Street, Amsterdam, NY 12010. Interment will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery, Fort Johnson, NY. Memorial gifts in Vito's name may be made to GAVAC, P.O. Box 11, Amsterdam, NY 12010 or Mountain Valley Hospice, 108 Steele Avenue, Gloversville, NY 12078. To send online condolences to the family, visit www.rileymortuaryinc.com
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 19, 2020