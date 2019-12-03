|
|
Vittorio "Victor/ Vit" Amadei, 76, Entered Eternal Life Friday, November 29th, 2019 at Albany Medical Center. Born in Bologna, Italy to the late Antonio and Angela Bartolamucci Amadei. Victor married his wife Judith Lasak on September 18, 1968 in Italy. The couple spent fifty-one years together. After their wedding they moved back to the Capital District where Victor began to work for his father in law John Lasak and best friend the Late A. Andrew Gigliotti at the Lasak and Gigliotti Funeral Home. Vit was a talented person who loved to do anything for anyone looking for nothing to gain but the satisfaction of lending a helping hand. In addition to his parents Vittorio was predeceased by his wife Judith Lasak Amadei. Victor is survived by his loving son John A. Amadei of New York City; beloved uncle to Carla Gigliotti Sorbero and Godfather to Connie Gigliotti; dear friend Mark Garzia; Also survived by his brother and family in Italy as well as many other special friends. Graveside Rite of Committal will be held Thursday, December 5th, 2019 at 1 p.m. in Sts. Cyril and Method Cemetery, Rotterdam, NY. Donations made be made in Vit's memory to the Mohawk and Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakwood Ave., Menands, NY 12204. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.LGFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 3, 2019