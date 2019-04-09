Vivian Coonan, age 95, a longtime resident of Rugby Rd. in Schenectady, died on April 3, 2019 at Kingsway Arms Nursing Center. She was born March 26, 1924 in Pittstown, NY, the daughter of Richard and Mabel (Whittle) Weeden. She was raised on the family farm in Pittstown, went to Troy high school and graduated from Oneonta State Teacher's College. Upon graduation she taught in the Richfield Springs and Schenectady school districts as an elementary school teacher. She was predeceased by her husband of 44 years, Gerald Coonan, her sister, Shirley Fleming and brothers, Kenneth Weeden and Frank Weeden. Vivian is survived by her sister, Thelma Girolmo and four children, Thomas (Kathleen) Coonan, Diane (Mark) McNamara, Penelope Adey (Anthony Giles), and Jennifer Inderdeo. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Matthew (Patrick) Adey, Jordan Adey, Christopher Inderdeo, Elizabeth, Kimberly and Patrick Coonan; as well as many nieces and nephews. Vivian cared deeply about her family and those neighbors close by. She was a mother to all. She loved gardening, anything blue, a devout reader and New York Times crossword puzzle enthusiast. She donated to numerous charities throughout her many years. Traveling with family was a highlight and joy for her. She loved frequent trips throughout rural Rensselaer County and readily identified the many homes of friends and relatives in that area, even after her memory diminished. She maintained her sense of style and humor until the end, frequently starting conversations with "tell me something I don't know." The family will conduct a private service at Memory Gardens cemetery in Colonie in the late Spring. Friends may honor Vivian by making a contribution to either the or to the Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Ave., Glenville, NY 12302. The family would like to thank Dr. William Busino for his decades of care of Vivian and the many wonderful aides, nurses and other staff at Kingsway. Arrangements by the Daly Funeral Home, Inc. 242 McClellan St. Schenectady. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dalyfuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary