Vivian M. Kukulich, 91, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 20th at Capstone Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Amsterdam. Born in Rotterdam, Vivian was a lifelong resident and the daughter of the late Patrick and Mary (Piarno) Pasquarella. For more than 22 years, Vivian worked for the Golub Corporation in Schenectady, retiring in 1985 as the assistant cafeteria manager. Vivian loved traveling with her husband Peter, their summers camping on the St. Lawrence and their winters in Singer Island, Florida. Predeceased in 2016 by her husband, Peter Kukulich Sr., Vivian was also predeceased by her brother and sister-in-laws, Myron and Mary Pasquarella, Nicholas and Betty Pasquarella, Louise and Ed Kral and Lillian and Charles Walsh. She is survived by her beloved children, Peter and Judy Kukulich of Albany and Mary and James Coyle of Glenville; her grandchildren, Meagan and Emily Coyle and Jesse and Katy Kukulich. Vivian is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Monday morning, March 25th at 11 a.m. at Bond Funeral Home, Broadway & Guilderland Ave., Schenectady, NY. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the funeral service. Interment will be in St. Cyril's Cemetery in Rotterdam, NY. Vivian's family would like thank the 2nd floor staff at Capstone Center for there care and kindness over the past several years. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Northeast Assoc. for the Blind, 301 Washington Ave., Albany, NY 12206. To leave a message of condolence for Vivian's family, please visit www.bondfuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 23, 2019