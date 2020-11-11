Vivian M. Peck, age 102, passed away peacefully on November 8, 2020. She was born in Schenectady on January 20, 1918 to parents, Charles and Ethel (Young) Wend. Vivian was preceded in death by the love of her life, husband Irving R. Peck. Together they managed Greenlea Fruit and Dairy Farm in Clifton Park from 1947 to 1962. Vivian was new to farming but quickly gained skills to become a full partner. She also worked at Shenendehowa Central School for many years as Secretary to the High School Principal. In 1980 she and Irving moved to Indian Lake, NY where they resided until Irving's death in 1998. Vivian was a member of Clifton Park Center Baptist Church for many years where she taught Sunday School, sang in the choir and served on many committees. She was an excellent cook best known for her apple pie and always enjoyed entertaining family and friends. She was an artist with many beautiful paintings and also an avid gardener. In addition to her parents and husband she was predeceased by her sister, Velma Wend Schoch. Vivian is survived by her daughter. Linda Krause (late Robert), son, Gordon Peck (Jane), grandchildren Roberta Mullins (Rick), Karen Kiser (Robert), Brian Peck (Tracy) and great grandchildren, Elizabeth and Nathan Peck and Evan and Colin Kiser. The family thanks caregivers at the Baptist Home and Rehab Center in Scotia, NY for their caring support of Vivian, especially in her last days. Graveside service will be held at convenience of the family in the Clifton Park Center Baptist Cemetery, Clifton Park, NY. There will be no public calling hours. Due to the restrictions of Covid-19, a memorial service will be held in the Spring of 2021. Memorial contributions may be made to the Clifton Park Center Baptist Church 713 Clifton Park Center Road, Clifton Park, NY 12065 or to the Baptist Health and Rehab 297 N. Ballston Ave. Scotia, NY 12302. Arrangements have been entrusted by the family to the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home 1550 Route 9 Clifton Park, New York 12065. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com