Vonnie A. Verruto passed away peacefully, Thursday, October 1st at Albany Med after a brief illness. Born May 1st, 1958, she was the daughter of the late Ronald Verruto and Cindy Turpin. Raised in Schenectady, she was a graduate of Mt. Pleasant HS and Westchester Dental School. She worked briefly in the Dental field ultimately working as a Bartender in various venues in the Capital District and Las Vegas. She is survived by her bothers, Ronald and Paul Verruto along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. All services are private. Vonnie will be laid to rest with her Father in Memory Garden. For online condolences please visit: SimpleChoicesCremation.com
.