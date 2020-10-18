1/1
Vonnie A. Verruto
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vonnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vonnie A. Verruto passed away peacefully, Thursday, October 1st at Albany Med after a brief illness. Born May 1st, 1958, she was the daughter of the late Ronald Verruto and Cindy Turpin. Raised in Schenectady, she was a graduate of Mt. Pleasant HS and Westchester Dental School. She worked briefly in the Dental field ultimately working as a Bartender in various venues in the Capital District and Las Vegas. She is survived by her bothers, Ronald and Paul Verruto along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. All services are private. Vonnie will be laid to rest with her Father in Memory Garden. For online condolences please visit: SimpleChoicesCremation.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Simple Choices, Inc. Cremation Service
218 2nd Ave.
Troy, NY 12180
(518) 435-8030
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Simple Choices, Inc. Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved