|
|
We are sad to announce that Wallace GLENN Kaler passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Ellis Hospital. Glenn was born on August 29, 1929 in Schenectady NY, to Wallace E. Kaler and Isabel Tomeck Kaler. He attended Howe School, Central Park Jr. High, and graduated Nott Terrace High School 1948. He further attended Ryder College, Paul Smith, Sienna, graduating from Villanova University with a BS degree in Economics. Glenn worked for General Electric at various locations including the main plant in Schenectady; Missile & Space Vehicle Department, (MSVD) Philadelphia, PA, Employee Relations & Marketing; Daytona Beach, FLA, Employee Relations & Recruiting; Texas Aerospace Center, Clear Lake City, TX, Human Resources; Knolls Atomic Power Lab, Niskayuna, NY, Human Relations & Salary Administration. Glenn retired from KAPL January 1, 1991 Glenn was in the military from 1951 to 1953, in Corps of Engineers 76th Engineering Construction Battalion in Korea. He earned the Korean Service Medal with 2 Bronze Service Stars, United Nations Service Metal, Republic of Korea Presidential Citation, Merit Unit Commendation. He also received the Korean War Service Medal (50th Anniversary) and the NY State Senate Liberty Award. Glenn married Dawn Cox in June 1959, and they enjoyed 60 years together. He is survived by his wife, and sons, Scott H. Kaler and Christopher G. Kaler. He has 4 wonderful grandchildren, Bryce F. Kaler, in Boston, MA and Skye B. Kaler in Portland, OR, and Nicholas N. Kaler and Joshua M. Kaler in Sammamish, WA. He has a sister, June G. Kaler, nephew and niece, Glenn and Jill Simmons, other family members Barbara Kaler, Christopher's wife, and Jennifer Foresman. He was predeceased by his cousin and good friend, Clifford Zajan. Glenn was a member of St. Stephens Episcopal Church in Schenectady, NY. Glenn was always involved with model airplanes. In Jr. High and High School, he belonged to the Academy of Model Aeronautics (AMA). He was also a member of Schenectady Aeroneers in 1945, Free Flight and Control Line. He began with Free Flight, then Control Line Aerobatics and then Radio Control Sailplanes ending with Electric Powered Sailplanes. He was a member of the Electric Powered Aero Modelers. He traveled to Tucson, AZ for many years to attend and fly in the annual Vintage Stunt Contest (VSC) and also to Carmichaels, PA for many Brodak Fly-In contests. He also attended a US National Contest in Indiana. Glenn belonged to Sports Car Clubs and was working towards a Sports Car Racing license. He flagged many Sports Car Races at the Daytona Beach Race Track, including the Daytona 12 Hour Race. In Florida Glenn got his 1st of 2 schnauzers, Fritz, who he enjoyed showing at dog shows in Florida and Texas, where Fritz won several blue ribbons. Family Sailing and Skiing activities began when the boys were young. He then became an active member of the Saratoga Lake Sailing Club for many years, from their location at Kaydeross to Manning Cove, and was a SLSC Secretary. He began his Sailing at a local club in LaPorte, Texas with a Flying Dutchman Junior. He then moved to the Windmill Class, where he won the State Championship one year. Then changing again to a Jet 14 and sailed with that fleet until he retired from sailboat racing. The family joined Hickory Hill Ski Club upon returning to Schenectady and everyone spent winter weekends skiing, one year reaching 29 days on the slopes. Many winter vacations saw the family skiing in Vail, Colorado, Mt. Tremblant, Canada, and also at Bromley, Whiteface and other nearby areas. Glenn also belonged to the Schenectady Winter Sports Club and participated in their biking, tennis and skiing activities. He enjoyed attending his grandchildren's soccer games, from the beginning of 'chase the ball', local teams through high school, premier, and with their college seasons. He was a fixture at the games pursuing his hobby of photography with Dawn. Not surprising Glenn was also a member of the Schenectady Photo Society. Glenn and Dawn traveled to Sammamish, Washington often to visit his other grandchildren. There we watched them doing their Martial Arts and enjoyed their musical talents, watching them perform with their guitars and drums. Together we all toured their wonderful parks and museums, photo documenting all the good times. There were many cross country car trips visiting many National Parks. From the time our sons were 4 & 6 to when Glenn and Dawn were retired and accompanied by their 2nd schnauzer Jake, a friendly dog, always enjoying the trips and happy to have his picture taken all along the way. Some favorites were the Grand Canyon, Yellowstone, Glacier Bay, Acadia, Carlsbad Caverns. In later years it was interesting to see how the parks had changed. There will be a funeral service held for Glenn at the Saratoga National Cemetery on August 28th at 2:30 PM. A gathering to follow to be announced. To leave a message of condolence for the family, go to the Gleason Funeral Home website.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 5, 2020