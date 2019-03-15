Home

Wales A. Brown

Wales A. Brown In Memoriam
Surrounded by members of his family after suffering a sudden stroke, Wales entered eternal rest. A service celebrating his life will be held Saturday, March 16, 1 p.m., at the First Reformed Church of Schenectady, 8 N Church St. Donations may be made to organizations promoting any of Wales' many passions, e.g., People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals. Contributions to assist with Wales' outstanding medical expenses may be made at the reception after the service.
Published in The Daily Gazette from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019
