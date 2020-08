Or Copy this URL to Share

In memory of Wallace Andrew Brown, Jr, born May 8, 1951, died August 9, 2020. He is survived by his sister, Gladys M. Brown; son, Jabir R. Brown; his aunt, Ruthie Thomas; three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, many nephews, nieces & cousins. His memorial will be held August 22, 2020 at his nephew's home in Troy, NY 12180.



