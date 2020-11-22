Wallace G. Lloyd, 66, passed away of a heart attack on November 13, 2020. Wallace was raised and educated in Schenectady. He was a spiritual man and a devoted deacon of Stamford United Methodist Church in Schenectady. Wallace was predeceased by his father, Robinson Lloyd. He leaves behind his loving mother, Lillian Lloyd; brother, Walter Lloyd; sister, Iris Lloyd; beloved aunts, Josephine Long and Elaine James of Schenectady, Mary Andrews of Fayetteville, NC; uncles, Harry James (Ree) of Kernersville, NC, Willie James (Geri) of Colonie, Larry James (Liz) of Schenectady, and a host of additional relatives and friends. The family will receive relatives and friends Tuesday November 24, 2020 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., with a service to follow at 1 p.m. at Light's Funeral Home, 1428 State St., Schenectady. Interment will follow at Park View Cemetery, Schenectady. All current C.D.C. guidelines will be followed and masks will be required. To express condolences and for more information, please visit sbfuneralhome.com
.