Wallace J. Hughes, 88, passed away peacefully at home after a short illness on February 14, 2020. He was the only child of Jay and Viola (Wescott) Hughes. Born on March 25, 1931 in Johnstown, NY, and grew up in Gloversville, NY. Wallace graduated from R.I.T. in Rochester, NY followed by four years in the United States Air Force, during the Korean Conflict. Wallace enjoyed photography. gardening, camping, canoeing the Adirondack lakes and skiing. He traveled cross country on motorhome trips, along the way he visited many of the National Parks. After a long career at G.E. and K.A.P.L, Wallace retired in 1991. For 10 years Wallace was a volunteer fireman for Charlton. Wallace was a member of the Burnt Hills United Methodist Church. In his later years, "Wally" enjoyed sharing his political views with the Gazette editor on a monthly basis. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Dorothy (Gratkowski); son, Christopher, of Manchester, CT, daughter Shari (Scott) Kramer of Scotia; cherished grandchildren, Autumn and Brayden Kramer; sister-in-law, Barbara (Robert) Horstmann of Scotia, as well as several cousins. Helping us through this journey was the kind care of Hospice from Saratoga. Many thanks to Arlene, Coleen, Beth and Nicole. A private funeral service will be held at Glenville Funeral Home. Burial at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice, 310 S. Manning Blvd. Albany, NY 12208. Online condolences at glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 16, 2020