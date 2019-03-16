Home

Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of St. Adalbert
550 Lansing St.
Schenectady, NY
Walter A. Kaminski Obituary
Walter A. Kaminski, 94, of Schenectady, died peacefully on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the Albany County Nursing Home. He was born on July 2, 1924. Walter was predeceased by his wife and the love of his life, Leanore Urys Kaminski; his parents, Andrew and Stefania Kaminski; and his four brothers and two sisters. Walter served his country in the US Navy during WWII with the Seabees in Okinawa, Japan. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved baseball, his garden, collecting coins and his yearly trips to FL. Survivors include his two daughters, Kathy Shrader and Cynthia (Allen) Pritchard and his son, Michael (Lissa) Kaminski; his grandchildren, Jennifer Shrader Harrigan and Wyatt Pritchard; and his great-grandchildren, Emma and Gavin Harrigan. At the request of the family, there will be no viewing. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, March 28, 2019, 11 a.m, at the Church of St. Adalbert, 550 Lansing St., Schenectady, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 South Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 16, 2019
