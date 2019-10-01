|
|
Walter A. Sweeney, 72, of State Route 67, died peacefully at home on September 28, 2019, with his loving family by his side. Born in Troy on June 19, 1947, son of the late Edmond and Elaine Sweeney, Walt was a 1966 graduate of Shenendehowa High School. Walt was a truck driver for Hess Co. for 28 years and was also a member of the Round Lake Volunteer Fire Co. for several years. Affectionately called Moose by friends, Walt enjoyed attending car shows and flea markets. Survivors include his wife of almost 46 years, Sharon Osborne Sweeney, whom he married on Oct. 6, 1973; his sister, Joan Sweeney; "adopted daughter", Heidi(Joshua) Steves and her children; Goddaughters, Mackenzie and Cheyanne; niece, Debbie (Dave) Papura and her son, Joey; nephew, Daniel Ciepiela and also his Bichon Poodle companion, "Sassy", who he completely adored. Sadly, Walt was predeceased by his son, Jason Sweeney in 2002 and his sister, Marilyn Ciepiela. Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110 in loving memory of Walter A. Sweeney. Visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com to leave condolences.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 1, 2019