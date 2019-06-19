Walter D. Deay, 87, of Delanson, NY and Brooksville, FL, passed on to be with the Lord on June 13, 2019. Born on the family farm in October 14, 1931, he attended Mariaville and Draper Schools. In his youth Walter held various jobs including working at gas stations and driving hay trucks. Later he completed apprenticeship training in carpentry. This led to a career that lasted over 40 years. Walter had several friends in the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and other crafts that he worked alongside. Enjoying his gift of gab, Walter loved to converse with his many, many friends and loved ones. He was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Church in Delanson, the Princetown Seniors and the Duanesburg Historical Society. He was also a member of the Mariaville Volunteer Fire Department for many years. Walter was predeceased by the love of his life, Elaine (Summers) Deay; his parents, William J. and Annie (Schoonmaker) Deay; brothers, William H. Deay and J. Alton Deay, an unnamed sister who died at birth and a niece, Jacqueline Spraque. He is survived by his children, Douglas Deay (Barbara) of Charlton and Sandra Niedzwiadek (Walter) of Watervliet; and four grandchildren, Lucas and Colin Deay (Sarah) and Nicholas and Daniel Niedzwiadek; as well as several nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held on Saturday morning, June 22, 2019 at Bond Funeral Home, Broadway and Guilderland Avenue, Schenectady from 9 to 11 a.m., followed by a service at 11 a.m. Entombment in Schenectady Memorial Park. Walter's family is grateful to Dr. Zofia Drzymalski, as well as the doctors and staff of NYOH, Schenectady Pulmonary, and the Joan Nicole Prince House for their wonderful care. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Duanesburg Ambulance Corp, 130 Cole Rd, Delanson, NY 12053, or the Ronald McDonald House, 139 South Lake Avenue, Albany, NY 12208. To leave a message or condolence for Walter's family, please visit www.bondfuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary