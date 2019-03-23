Walter Douglas Crounse, 78, of Scotia, NY, passed on March 20, 2019 with his loving family by his side. Doug was the son of the late Walter David (Mildred) Crounse; he was a life long resident of Scotia; attending Scotia-Glenville High School, and then raising his own family in the Scotia home that he proudly built. After high school, he received his associate's degree, as well as joined the Air National Guard, which he served in for over 28 years. Doug married the love of his life, Mary Long, on September 12, 1964. They shared 54 years of marriage, raised two sons, and worked on numerous ventures together as a family. Doug was a car enthusiast, his passion for cars expanded from fixing up cars, collecting cars to watching races, especially NASCAR. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending quality time at his family's camp on Sacandaga Lake. For over 20 years, Doug proudly owned Trails Sports of Burnt Hills, he took part in all activities in which he sold at his motorsport's store - e.g. ATV, snowmobiles. He was a very hands on man, who always kept busy! Doug flipped fixer uppers and worked on numerous construction jobs in both New York and Florida states. Above all, Walter (Doug) was a family man who appreciated life's adventures with the ones he loved. Predeceased by his brother, Gregg Crounse; sister, Joyce Worcester and brother-in-law, Bob Peck. Walter is survived by his sons, Daniel Crounse of Scotia, NY and David Crounse of Hadley, NY. He is also survived by his cherished grandchildren, Kyle, Briana and Matthew Crounse. Surviving in-laws include Patricia (Larry) Moorehouse and Shirley Peck, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive. Family and friends are invited to calling hours 2 to 4 p.m., on Monday, March 25, 2019 at the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Road, followed by a 4 p.m. Funeral Service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 4 Atrium Dr #100, Albany, NY 12205 or to , 2 Pine West Plaza, Albany, NY 12205. Online condolences may be at glenvillefuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary