Walter E. Shults passed away on May 19, 2020 at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady, NY. He was a World War II (WWII) veteran and electrical engineer with a varied career, mostly in the greater Schenectady area. He was the son of the late Walter and Mary Shults of Schenectady, NY. Mr. Shults entered the U.S. Navy at age 15 in 1942, serving in the Pacific Theater with the Naval Amphibious Force. He was wounded at Okinawa in April 1945 while supporting the landing at Okinawa on LCI (M) 807, a small mortar-carrying boat. The LCI (M) was credited with shooting down an enemy aircraft during the battle. Mr. Shults was awarded the Purple Heart for injuries sustained in combat. He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy as a combat veteran at age 18 in 1946. Following the war, Walter Shults ran his own radio and television repair business in the Schenectady area for several years. He then launched his career as an electrical engineer. He worked one year in California with Hughes Aircraft Company. He then worked several months with ALCO Products in Greenland (under the ice cap) and Alaska as an engineer in nuclear reactor start-up crews. Returning to the Schenectady area, Mr. Shults worked for the General Electric (GE) Company in Schenectady. Mr. Shults was best known for the many line innovations he made while working as an electrical engineer for the GE Silicone Products Division in Waterford, NY. He was responsible for generating multiple patents. After retiring from GE following 26 years of service, he started a local consulting service, working multiple projects for GE in Schenectady and Specialty Silicone Products in Ballston Spa, NY. As for recreation, Mr. Shults was an avid bowler, bowling with the Menagerie League for over 40 years, serving as league secretary for over a decade. He most enjoyed spending leisure time on his houseboat on Sacandaga Reservoir. He also enjoyed fishing and hunting. Walter Shults was predeceased by his wife of many years, Helen Shults and also his great-grandson, Thomas (Tommy) J. Power Jr. He is survived by daughters Diane Power and Amanda Shults and sons Daniel, Dean and David Shults. He is also survived by former wife Joan Rousselle and stepsons Thomas E. Demarest, Jr. and Gary M. Demarest McNamara, as well as former wife Nancy Shults and two stepsons, Patrick and Paul Kelsey. Mr. Shults is also survived by his ten grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. The family would like to express our heartfelt thanks to the staff at Glendale Nursing Home for their excellent care and compassion. Anyone wishing to send flowers or make a donation to charity, are asked to send a donation in Walter's name to their local food bank. He will be sorely missed by his many friends and family. A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by Bekkering Funeral Home in Scotia. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be made at www.bekkeringellisfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 23, 2020.