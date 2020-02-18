Home

Armer Funeral Home Inc.
39 East High Street
Ballston Spa, NY 12020
(518) 885-6181
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Armer Funeral Home Inc.
39 East High Street
Ballston Spa, NY 12020
Service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Armer Funeral Home Inc.
39 East High Street
Ballston Spa, NY 12020
Walter G. DeBevoise


1933 - 2020
On Monday, February 17, 2020, Walter G. DeBevoise, passed away at the age of 86. Walter was born on July 25, 1933 in Johnstown, NY to Layton and Leila DeBevoise. He was an Army veteran of the Korean War. On August 18, 1979, Walter married Anna and together they created a large extended family of nine children. Walter was a salesman for KC Canary for many years. He was a man of faith who enjoyed the simple things in life a good conversation, coffee time with family and friends, and a home cooked meal. In his travels for work he became familiar with the Adirondacks and dreamed of building a cabin there. Walter was predeceased by his parents Layton and Leila, his beloved wife Anna, brother Charles DeBevoise and sister Martha Ann Bowers. He is survived by his children Catherine Ann Grabo (Donald), Nancy Weaver (Wayne), Hope DeBevoise (Terri), David Schaperjahn (Kathy), Dennis Schaperjahn (Candace), Delei Lawrence (Michael), Dorrie Papp (Paul), Darren Schaperjahn (Cindy), and Derek Schaperjahn; 20 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday, February 21 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. A service will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Galway in the Spring. The family would like to thank the staff of 4 Springs at Wesley Health Care for their care and compassion. Memorial contributions in memory of Walter may be made to Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 18, 2020
