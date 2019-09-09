|
|
Walter J. Chico Jr., 86, of Sterling Road, Pattersonville, NY; passed away Friday September 6, 2019 at Loudonville Assisted Living Residence. Born in Albany, NY; on December 22, 1932, he was the son of the late Walter J. and Margaret Zakens Chico Sr. Walter graduated from Christian Brothers Academy in Albany and Albany Business College, where he received his Associates Degree. Walter was an honorably discharged United States Army Veteran who proudly served 2 years at the DMZ during the Korean Conflict. Walter was employed as a Dealer Relations Supervisor for General Motors Acceptance Corporation in Albany and retired after 37 years. Walter was a parishioner and communicant of St. Mary's Church in Amsterdam. He was also a member of its Holy Name Society. Walter is survived by two sons, Thomas Chico (Maureen) of Pattersonville, NY; and Dr. David Chico (Mary) of Albany, NY; two brothers, Bernard Chico (Theresa) of Harlingen, TX; and Michael Chico (Carol ) of Waterford, NY; one sister, Margaret O'Donnell (Joseph) of Schenectady, NY; six grandchildren, Dr. Alexandra Przybylo (David), Kevin Chico ( Dr. Suhasini-Padhi Chico), Lucas, Jacob, Elizabeth and Matthew Chico. Nieces and nephews also survive. Walter was also predeceased by his wife, Elaine J. Donlon Chico in December of 1999. Funeral services will be held Thursday September 12, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Riley Mortuary, Inc., 110 Division Street, Amsterdam, NY; 12010, followed at 11:15 by a Mass of Christian Burial, at St. Mary's Church, 156 East Main Street, Amsterdam, with Rev Jeffrey L'Arche, M.S. officiating Calling hours are Wednesday September 11, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Riley Mortuary. Inurnment will take place at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville, NY at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made on behalf of Walter's grandson; Jacob Chico to Boston Children's Heart Foundation, 300 Longwood Avenue, # 217, Boston, MA 02115. To send online condolences, please visit www.rileymortuaryinc.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 9, 2019