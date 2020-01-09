|
Walter John Delmonaco, age 65, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, January 8th 2020 while on his road to recovery. Walter was born to Antoinetta Ciavari Delmonaco and the late Agostino Delmonaco on March 15th, 1954. Walt leaves behind his beloved wife, Maria Giachelina Viscusi, whom he married on October 7th, 1984, his devoted sons, Joseph M. Delmonaco ("J"Emily) and Steven A. Delmonaco ("St"Emily) as well as his extended family locally and cousins in Italy. Walt also leaves behind his mother, Antoinetta Delmonaco, and was predeceased by his father, Agostino Delmonaco and his uncle, Alexander Ciavari. Walt was born in Belgium, and came to America just before turning 2 years old. He attended school at Our Lady of Mount Carmel, where he was an altar boy, and Mount Pleasant High School. He went on to attend Union College, earning his bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering. Walt was a stoic and quiet man with a beautiful soul who had a deep love and pride for his family. He could always be counted on for help and to "be there in a minute". He never turned a blind eye to anyone in need. He was a skilled craftsman, building homes, renovating others, and all the while taking pride in his work at National Grid (37 years). In his younger years, he enjoyed boating and riding motorcycles. Walt loved taking vacations and going on cruises with his beloved wife and kids. Walt was also a member of the Rotterdam Elks lodge #2157 and the local union IBEW. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, from 8:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church, 806 Union St., Schenectady; with a Mass of Christian burial to follow at 12 p.m. Entombment will take place at St. Cyril and Method Cemetery in Rotterdam. Walt's family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the staffs at Albany Medical Center's Neurological ICU and at Sunnyview Rehabilitation Hospital for the care they provided to Walt on his journey to recovery. They would also like to thank all his friends, and co-workers at National Grid, who sat with Walt and gave hope to him and his family for the past months. Please consider donations to The Albany Medical Center Foundation, PO Box 8928, Albany, NY 12208, specifying either the Kidney or Neurological departments on your check or to Sunnyview Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation, 310 South Manning Boulevard, Albany, NY 12208. To share condolences, please visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020