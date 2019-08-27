|
Walter J. Ros, 78, passed away Sunday August 18, 2019. Walter was born in Springfield, Massachusetts the son of the late Walter and Anna (Kos) Ros. He graduated from Chicopee High School and earned his Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. Before attending college he enlisted in the United States Navy and later served in the Naval Reserves, rising to the rank of Lt. Commander. Walter worked for General Electric in Schenectady, Pittsfield and Philadelphia. He returned to Schenectady as a Manager of Transmission and Distribution retiring in 2001 with more than 32 years of experience. An avid Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins fan, he was thrilled to finally enjoy the Red Sox winning multiple championships in his lifetime. Walter is survived by his wife Carol Ann (Bisesti) Ros; and their children: Matthew (Susan) Ros of Andover, Massachusetts and Karen (Michael) Cronin of Billerica, Massachusetts. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren Stella, Matthew and Madison, Thomas, Cameron and Morgan. Walt is also survived by his sister Joan (Thomas) Kudla of Chicopee, Massachusetts; and nephews Thomas of New York City and William of Pompano Beach, Florida. His family would like to thank Dr. William J. Busino for his guidance and compassionate care throughout Walter's journey. Calling hours will be Friday August 30, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cierpial Funeral Home, 69 East St., Chicopee, Massachusetts 01020. A graveside service will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made, in Walter's name, to City Mission of Schenectady, 425 Hamilton St., Schenectady, New York 12305.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 27, 2019