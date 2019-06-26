Home

Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
9:00 AM
Prayer Service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Interment
Following Services
Old Stone Fort Cemetery
Schoharie, NY
Walter R. Lawton, 95, formerly of Schoharie, passed away Monday, June 24th at the Baptist Retirement and Nursing in Scotia where he had resided since last year. Walt was born October 10, 1924 in Millville, PA, a son of Silas Orvis Lawton and Mabel (Decker). He graduated from Jefferson High School and for many years, drove truck for Youngstown Trucking and also Rome Strip Steel retiring in 1986. Previously, he operated an Alouette Snowmobile dealership on Rte#30 in Schoharie from 1969 to 1973. Following his retirement, he and his wife Rosalita spent time traveling around the country in their motor coach visiting every state but Hawaii. He was a member of FMCA, Crop Dusters and enjoyed flaying RC planes, shuffleboard and playing dominos. Survivors include his wife, Rosalita M. (Hayes) Lawton, whom he married September 6, 1952; his daughter, Rosalita M. (Michael) Coons of Delanson, Roger W. (Diana) Lawton of Schenectady; his four grandson, Rory and Lucas Coons and Joshua and Adam Lawton; his great-grandchildren, Jewel- Lynn, Rauri-Mae, Owen, Arya, Faith, Caleb and Ryder, and his step-grandsons, Johnathan and Thomas Petrozzi. He was predeceased by one son, James F. Lawton in 2017 and his four sisters, Cora Marshall, Phyllis Church, Ethel Vroman and Rhoda Rychick. Calling hours will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Friday, June 28th at the Langan Funeral Home followed by a prayer service at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in the Old Stone Fort Cemetery in Schoharie. Please visit www.langanfuneralhome.com to leave a special message for Walt's family.
Published in The Daily Gazette on June 26, 2019
