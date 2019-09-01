|
Walter Rutkowski joined his beautiful wife Jeannie in everlasting peace and love on August 8 at the age of 94. A Schenectady native, he graduated from Mont Pleasant School and Siena College with a degree in Mathematics. He was a World War II veteran serving proudly in the Navy. On May 29, 1948 he married Jean Danbeck and was a devoted husband for 68 years. She passed in January 2016. Retiring from the R&D Center after working 39 years for GE, he moved to Sun City Center, FL where he enjoyed golf, square dancing and traveling. He was an active member of the American Legion, Elks Club, AARP, GE Quarterly Century and the Accordian Club in Sun City. Survivors include his children, Joan Therien of Niskayuna and James Rutkowski (Judy Potter) of San Francisco; grandson, Brent Gorton (Kellie) of Albany; great-granddaughters, Hazel and Winter Gorton; and sister, Theresa Rutkowski of Schenectady. He was predeceased by his sister, Cecelia Rutkowski. Services will be private.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019