Walter Shapnek, of Scotia, NY, passed away August 24, 2018 at the age of 93. Walter was born in January 1925, in Amsterdam, NY to Michael and Aniela Szupienik, both turn of the century Eastern European immigrants. He graduated from Galway High School in 1942; in 1943 he began serving in WWII with the US Army Air Corps, first as a belly gunner on B-17s and then as an armorer on P-38s with the 13th Air Force, 339th Fighter Squadron in the Pacific. He was honorably discharged as a Corporal in 1946. Walt then worked for the General Electric Co. in Schenectady maintaining cranes. He left for Missouri to earn certificates in Watchmaking, Jewelry and Hand Engraving from the Kansas City School of Watchmaking. In 1951 he returned to GE as a machinist in the glass blowers shop at the Research & Development Center. During his 43 year career he helped design tubes used in the US Space and Nuclear Weapons Programs for particle and wave generation and detection. In 1949, he married Dolores Slocum of Schenectady. During the 50's, they had three children. They were divorced in the early 70's. In 1974 he met Clara Getty, who would become his partner until he died. Walt enjoyed mushrooming, camping, fishing, hunting, playing the mandolin, and fixing and building all manner of things. He was known for being loving, happy, smiling, and laughing at his own jokes. Walt was preceded in death by his father, Michael; his mother, Aniela and his brother, Elias Shapnek. Walt is survived by children, Peggy Shapnek, Marilyn Larson and Lawrence Shapnek; grandchildren, Justin Calderon and Nicholas Larson; Isabel Shapnek and family; Clara Getty and family. Walt will be missed and remembered lovingly. A memorial service with military honors to celebrate Walt's life will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Saratoga, NY. Guests should arrive by 12:30 to be escorted to the ceremony site. Following the service there will be a gathering for family and friends. Please contact the family at [email protected] before June 10 for more information. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Walt's honor could be made to organizations supporting Veterans.