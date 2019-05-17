Home

POWERED BY

Services
Halgas Funeral Home
111 County Hwy 106
Johnstown, NY 12095
(518) 883-5323
Calling hours
Sunday, May 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Halgas Funeral Home
111 County Hwy 106
Johnstown, NY 12095
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
7 North St.
Broadalbin, NY
View Map
Burial
Following Services
St. Stanislaus Cemetery
Amsterdam, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Kowalczyk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter W. Kowalczyk

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Walter W. Kowalczyk Obituary
Walter W. Kowalczyk, 88, of County Highway 107, Amsterdam, and longtime Town of Perth Councilman, passed away Tuesday May 14, 2019. Calling hours will be held Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Robert M. Halgas Funeral Home, Inc., 111 County Highway 106 (Corner of Route 29 & Black Street), Johnstown. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church, 7 North St., Broadalbin. Burial will follow at St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Amsterdam. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Baldrick's Foundation or to the Children's Hospital at Albany Medical Center, both in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Daily Gazette on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now