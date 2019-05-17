|
Walter W. Kowalczyk, 88, of County Highway 107, Amsterdam, and longtime Town of Perth Councilman, passed away Tuesday May 14, 2019. Calling hours will be held Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Robert M. Halgas Funeral Home, Inc., 111 County Highway 106 (Corner of Route 29 & Black Street), Johnstown. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church, 7 North St., Broadalbin. Burial will follow at St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Amsterdam. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Baldrick's Foundation or to the Children's Hospital at Albany Medical Center, both in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Daily Gazette on May 17, 2019