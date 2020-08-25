1/
Wanda Cadieux
Wanda Olszewski Cadieux of Port Richey, FL, formerly of Schenectady, NY, passed after a long illness on August 20, 2020. She was born Sept. 7, 1938 to Chester and Genevieve Olszewski. She moved to Florida in 2000 from Schenectady, retiring as a secretary from Schenectady Schools, Sears, Carl Co., and an audiologist's office. She was a communicant of St. Micheal the Arc Angel in Florida, and St. Adalbert's Church in Schenectady, NY. Survivors include her husband of 62 years, John Cadieux, two sons Ronald Cadieux (wife April and 3 step-children) of Tannersville, NY, and Timothy Cadieux of Federal Way, WA. She also leaves behind cousins Wanda Durkiewicz Bendick (Clifton Park, NY), Deborah Gerhart (Columbus,OH), and Charlotte Hair (Pinson, AL). A memorial service will be arranged at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Wanda's name to: Chapters Health (Marliere Hospice House), 6801 Rowan Road, New Port Richey, FL 34653

Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Aug. 25, 2020.
