Wanda Josephine Jahoda


1926 - 2020
Wanda Josephine Jahoda Obituary
Wanda Josephine (Pentkowski) Jahoda, 93, of Schenectady, NY passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 21, 2020. Wanda was born to John and Josephine Pentkowski on September 19, 1926, in Schenectady, NY. She went on to lead a very full family life with her late husband, Harold Jahoda, with whom she was married for 59 years. Together, they had six children: Jacqueline Conway, John (Beth) Jahoda, Barbara Jahoda, Frank Jahoda, Christopher Jahoda, and Michael Jahoda, nine grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Her family was extremely important to her, as was her Polish heritage, which she enjoyed sharing with all. Throughout her life, Wanda was a dedicated parishioner at Church of St. Adalbert, and was also a member of the Altar Rosary Society. A passionate woman ahead of her time, Wanda spent many years working in parts of the Jahoda family carpentry business, and the Jahoda's Cabinet corner, and at one point, ran her own consignment store in Proctor's arcade (Wanda J's). Wanda spent her free time cooking, baking, dancing, and enjoying time with her friends and family. A lively woman throughout the years, she was always up for a good time and believed in living life to the fullest. Due to current circumstances, a small family gathering will be held at the DeLegge Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Church of St. Adalbert in Schenectady, NY. For condolences you may visit deleggefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 26, 2020
