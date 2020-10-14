Mr. Ward Bryan, 86, of Iroquois Drive, Cobleskill, New York, died Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Otsego Manor in Cooperstown. Born on February 10, 1934 in Cobleskill, NY, he was the son of Sheridan Bryan and Ruth Spadeholtz Bryan. He spent his summers in Central Bridge, NY and winters in Ocala, FL. Mr. Bryan worked for General Electric in Schenectady for many years. He enjoyed nice cars, horse racing, and reading. On February 9, 1957 Ward was married to Joanne M. LaFever. Together they celebrated 62 years of marriage until her death on January 29, 2020. Mr. Bryan is survived by his daughters, Carol Madden, Caren Petten; siblings, Irving, Miriam, Gracie, Ruthie, Sandra, John, Patsy, Irene, Alice, Harry and Margie; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Prospect Cemetery in Prospect, NY. Arrangements are entrusted to Houghtaling & Smith Funeral Home, Inc., 20 Otsego Street, Canajoharie, NY.