Warren Jay McLane
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Warren's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Warren Jay McLane, 102, of Niskayuna, died Sunday, May 10, 2020. Warren was born April 12, 2018, and lived in the Schenectady area all his life. He graduated from Purdue University in Indiana and worked as a GE engineer for over 40 years. Warren loved the outdoors and hiking. He was an early member of the ADK 46ers, the 298th person to climb all 46 high peaks of the Adirondacks, which he completed in 1943. He is survived by his wife Austra (also an ADK 46er) and son Kevin McLane, and nieces and nephews Beth Rooney, Bruce, Bernard, Michael, Shelby, Osasha, Erica and Ellsie Fertal. A visitation will be held at Bond Funeral Home, Broadway & Guilderland Ave., Schenectady from 9:45 to 10:30 a.m., Friday, May 15, prior to a graveside service at 11 a.m. at Memory Gardens in Colonie, NY. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are required, and viewers are limited to 10 at one time in the funeral home. If you would like to send memories to the family, email them to brooney150@gmail.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Visitation
09:45 - 10:30 AM
Bond Funeral Home Inc.
Send Flowers
MAY
15
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Memory Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bond Funeral Home Inc.
1614 Guilderland Ave.
Schenectady, NY 12306
(518) 346-8424
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved