Warren Jay McLane, 102, of Niskayuna, died Sunday, May 10, 2020. Warren was born April 12, 2018, and lived in the Schenectady area all his life. He graduated from Purdue University in Indiana and worked as a GE engineer for over 40 years. Warren loved the outdoors and hiking. He was an early member of the ADK 46ers, the 298th person to climb all 46 high peaks of the Adirondacks, which he completed in 1943. He is survived by his wife Austra (also an ADK 46er) and son Kevin McLane, and nieces and nephews Beth Rooney, Bruce, Bernard, Michael, Shelby, Osasha, Erica and Ellsie Fertal. A visitation will be held at Bond Funeral Home, Broadway & Guilderland Ave., Schenectady from 9:45 to 10:30 a.m., Friday, May 15, prior to a graveside service at 11 a.m. at Memory Gardens in Colonie, NY. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are required, and viewers are limited to 10 at one time in the funeral home. If you would like to send memories to the family, email them to brooney150@gmail.com.