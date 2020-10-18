1/1
Wayne Fitch
1949 - 2020
Wayne D. Fitch, 71, passed away on October 14, 2020. Born on January 4, 1949, to the late Leighton and Rita (Ahearn) Fitch in Troy, NY. Wayne was a proud US Navy veteran, who served for 4 years from 1968-1972. While working for GE as a machinist for over 30 years which he retired in 2000, Wayne was also a dedicated volunteer for the Round Lake Hose Company. He was a Life Member with over 33 years of service. Wayne was also giving of himself as a leader for the Round Lake Cub Scouts. He also served as a leader of the Boy Scouts. After retirement from GE, Wayne enjoyed working on RVs and meeting great people. When Wayne wasn't busy helping others, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends going fishing and camping. Survivors include Wayne's beloved wife, Sandra (Donaldson) Fitch, his children, Christopher Fitch (Lisa), Carrie Fitch (Ross Duhaime), Benjamin Thomas, Olivia Mills (Steven), grandchildren, Adam Fitch, Douglas Sorem, Daniel Sorem, his brother, Carl (Janet) Fitch. His loving cats Popo and Star. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, October 23, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Tunison Funeral Home 105 Lake Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866, with a memorial service starting at 1 p.m. A service will also be provided by the Round Lake Hose Company. Burial with full military honors will take place at the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville, NY 12871. In memory of Wayne, please consider donating to the Round Lake Hose Company, PO Box 66, Round Lake, NY 12151.

Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Tunison Funeral Home
OCT
23
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Tunison Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Tunison Funeral Home
105 Lake Avenue
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
(518) 584-0440
