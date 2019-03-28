Wayne George Skala, 64, passed away peacefully on March 25, 2019 at Ellis Hospital with his family at his side. Born in Schenectady, he was the son of the late George and Louise Skala. Wayne was a 1972 graduate of Scotia Glenville High School. He proudly defended his country in the Air Force from 1975 to 1980. Wayne worked for many years as an engineer for SUNY Albany. He was an honorary life member of the Thomas Corners Fire Department. Wayne often would frequent music festivals and enjoyed electronics. He also loved rebuilding air stream trailers, working on the family camp on Sacandaga Lake with his brothers, and helping his family and friends. Above all, he enjoyed the time he spent with his family. Wayne is survived by his beloved wife, Heidi Stockwell; his son, Samuel Skala; daughters, Laura Brunelle and Margaretanna (Jim) Hart. Additionally, his grandchildren, Tristen Ayotte and Zachary Hart; brothers, Robert (Cindy) Skala, Glenn (Sandy) Skala, Bruce (Laurie) Skala and Craig (Linda) Skala; as well as many nieces and nephews survive. The family would like to thank the staff of Dana Farber Cancer Institute, the emergency department, the staff of C-1 and the Hospice Care at Ellis Hospital for the wonderful care Wayne received. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Road, Glenville. A celebration of life will follow at 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be private for the family at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jimmy Fund at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168 or to the , 1 Penny Ln, Latham, NY 12110. Online condolences www.glenvillefuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary